Tripura Announces Rs 579 Cr Relief Package For Covid-Hit Poor

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday announced a Rs 579-crore relief package, including job creation under MGNREGA and financial assistance, for the underprivileged facing hard times during the pandemic.

Since people are facing hardships due to the COVID-19 situation, the government has decided to generate jobs worth Rs.332 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act (MGNREGA) in the state, Deb said



A one-time assistance of Rs.1,000 and ration items would also be provided to seven lakh needy families, he added.

While the financial assistance which will be sent through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) will cost Rs. 70 crore, an additional Rs 80 crore will be required for providing ration to the poor, he said.

The state government would also provide a social pension of two months in advance to over four lakh beneficiaries, including senior citizens and widows, and Rs 24 crore has been sanctioned for the poor under Tripura Urban Employment Programme (TUEP) in urban areas.



The Chief Minister said that the tribal council had demanded Rs. 28 crore for upgrading the Kherengbar Community Health Centre (CHC) in Khumulwng to a hospital and the government has sanctioned Rs. 30 crore from the state budget to ensure healthcare for the tribals, he said.

He also announced a plan to upgrade the CHC to a 150- bed hospital. Deb was in Khumulwng to lay the foundation for the installation of a 150 LPM oxygen generation plant. The state government has also sent a proposal for setting up another 18 oxygen plants.

