NationalTop Stories

Tripura Assembly Speaker Rebati Mohan Das Resigns

By Pratidin Bureau

Tripura Legislate Assembly Speaker Rebati Mohan Das has resigned from his position on Thursday.

He submitted his resignation to Deputy Speaker Biswabandhu Sen.

“I have been requesting for long to relieve me from the responsibility. I am a person who is expert in building organisation. I am grateful that BJP has relieved me from the post. I want the party to become strong. However, I have not resigned from my MLA post and the membership of the BJP,” he told ANI.

Related News

Guwahati: Woman Drug Trafficker Arrested In Shillong

Journalist Welfare Scheme: 10-Member Committee To Submit…

Assam: Sarbhog Gram Panchayat President Arrested

Meghalaya CM Invites PM Modi For 50th Statehood Day…

The two names which are in the race for the post of Speaker are present Deputy Speaker Biswabandhu Sen and MLA Ratan Chakraborty, Das further said.

You might also like
Assam

Local Holiday declared on March 22

Assam

Assam: By-polls To One RS Seat to be held on March 1

Assam

COVID-19: Assam’s Recovery Rate Improves To 85.37%

Business

PhonePe and Ola tie-up for hassle-free cab, auto bookings

Assam

‘Xoixobote Dhemalite’ to hit theatres again on Feb 08

Top Stories

Tinsukia: 20 Critically Endangered Vultures Found Dead