NationalTop Stories

Tripura Congress Chief Pijush Kanti Biswas Resigns

By Pratidin Bureau

Tripura Congress leader Pijush Kanti Biswas has resigned as chief of the party’s state unit and “retired from politics”, according to a short tweet posted Saturday afternoon.

Mr Biswas’ resignation is yet another blow to the Congress and its attempts to reclaim power in the northeastern states, starting with Tripura which votes for a new government in two years.

As unfortunate as his stepping down is, it could become worse for the party – sources indicate Mr Biswas, who is close to former Congress leader Sushmita Dev, is likely to join the Trinamool.

Related News

Guwahati: Highlights Of Union Minister Sarbananda…

Taliban Stopped Sikh, Hindu Afghans Trying To Board IAF…

Nalbari: Scammer Loots Money In Return Of Fake Job…

Adil Hussain To Play Doctor In Sequel of Dr. Bezbaruah

“With sincere gratitude I thank all Congress leaders, supporters for your cooperation during my tenure as TPCC President (acting). Today I have resigned from the post of President and retired from politics as well. My sincere gratitude towards Sonia Gandhiji,” Mr Biswas tweeted.

ALSO READ: Resistance Forces Kill 40 Taliban Fighters, Reclaim Three Afghan Districts

You might also like
Assam

Biswanath: Differently-Abled Girl Raped by 80-year-old

Assam

MEGHALAYA | Outbreak of skin disease finds babus napping

Assam

Bhubaneswar Kalita resigns from Rajya Sabha

Assam

China Confirms Missing Arunachal Youths Found

Entertainment

Actor Kartik Aaryan Tests COVID-19+ve

Breakfast News

News Breakfast @6