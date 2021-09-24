NationalTop Stories

Tripura: Ex-Minister Ratan Chakraborty Takes Charge as Assembly Speaker

By Pratidin Bureau

Veteran politician and former minister Ratan Chakraborty on Friday elected unopposed as the Tripura Assembly Speaker after Rebati Mohan Das resigned citing personal reasons.

Das submitted his resignation to Deputy Speaker Biswabandhu Sen on September 2.

According to officials, the nomination papers of only Chakraborty were submitted until Thursday, following which, he was elected unopposed, a ANI report said.

Chakraborty is an MLA from the Khayerpur constituency in West Tripura. He was also a minister during Congress’ regime in 1988-93.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb congratulated him soon after he was elected as Speaker of the Assembly.

The CM said, “Heartfelt congratulations to Shri Ratan Chakraborty Ji on being elected as the Speaker of the Tripura Assembly. Wishing him a great tenure ahead. I am sure, under his guidance, the assembly will do commendable work for the development of 37 lakh people of state.”

Chakraborty is the second speaker of the Tripura Assembly in the past 3.5 years.

