Tripura Relaxes COVID-Induced Curfew Timing

The Tripura government has relaxed the Covid-induced curfew timings in the state. According to the revised guidelines released by the government, curfew in the state will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am until August 31.

“The situation has been reviewed in detail by the state government and it is felt necessary to modify corona restrictions in the state… Night curfew is imposed throughout the state from 10 pm to 5 am w. e. f. August 12, 2021, to August 31, 2021,” the revised order said.

As per the revised order, movie halls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, entertainment parks can be reopened with 30% capacity.

Shopping malls, barbershops, standalone shops, beauty parlours, restaurants are allowed to open from 6 am to 9 pm.

However, wearing a face mask has been made mandatory.

All religious places have been allowed to open for people as long as Covid-19 norms are followed.

Fifty persons can attend a wedding and 20 can attend a funeral, according to the new norms.

Hundred percent of attendances have been mandated in all government and non-government offices.

