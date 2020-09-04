Tripura’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs to 13,836

By Pratidin Bureau
Tripura reported 524 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 13,836 while three new fatalities have pushed the toll to 129, a health official informed.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 5,475, while 8,212 people have been cured of the disease so far, and 20 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The state had reported its highest single-day spike of 590 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

West Tripura district, under which Agartala falls, has so far registered 72 coronavirus deaths.

Tripura has tested 2,87,021 samples for COVID-19 so far, the official added.

