Two Assamese Test Positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai

After Delhi, two people from Assam tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai. Out of the two, one was in Assam Bhawan and the other was staying in a guest house.

According to reports, the two persons who are cancer patients went to Mumbai for treatment. At present one has been admitted to hospital for treatment while the other has been quarantined.

Following the incident, the administration sealed the Assam Bhawan in Mumbai and will be sanitized. However, the other persons in the Bhawan have also been quarantined.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, the number of positive cases rose to 10,498, and 459 deaths reported till date.