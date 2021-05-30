UK PM Boris Johnson Marries Fiancee In Secret Ceremony: Reports

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds married on Saturday in a small private ceremony in London, media outlets of United Kingdom reported.

However, 10 Downing Street is yet to comment on the wedding reports.

UK media Mail on Sunday and The Sun reported that the couple tied the knot at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in the presence of bosom friends and family.

As per the Covid-related restrictions, weddings can be attended by a maximum of 30 people in London.

The Sun also reported that the senior staff in Johnson’s 10 Downing Street office was unaware of the wedding plan.

The newspapers had also mentioned that guests were invited at the last hour and the Catholic Cathedral was locked down at 1.30 pm.

Symonds arrived 30 minutes later in a long white dress with no veil.

56-year-old Johnson, and 33-year-old Symonds, an environmental campaigner, were engaged in February last year and have a one-year-old son Wilfred.

The marriage would be Symonds’ first and Johnson’s third. Boris +Johnson had at least five other children from previous relationships.

Reports have also stated that the last British Prime Minister to marry in office was Lord Liverpool in 1822.

