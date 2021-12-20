Covid 19World

UK Reports Highest Daily Cases of Omicron Variant

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
The UK Health Security Agency reported 12,133 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest increase since the new variant was detected in the country. With the new cases, the total number of cases in the UK touched 37,101.

Xinhua news agency reported that according to official figures released on Sunday, the UK reported 82,886 new cases of coronavirus. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 11,361,387.

On Saturday, there were 90,418 confirmed cases. The numbers tend to be lower during the weekend. There were 93,045 confirmed cases in the United Kingdom on Friday, a record high.

There were 45 deaths associated with coronavirus in the country. The total number of COVID-19 deaths now stands at 147,214.

