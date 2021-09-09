ULFA-I Expresses Deep Concern Over Nimatighat Ferry Tragedy

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
ULFA-I

The United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-I) expressed deep concern over the ferry tragedy that took place at Nimatighat in Jorhat on Wednesday. The ULFA-I in a press statement said that the incident is very unfortunate and condoled the death of the girl.

The press statement said that it wished a speedy recovery of the injured and expressed grief over the demise of the dead person.

It may be mentioned that 90 passengers were on board the ferry out of which 87 passengers have been rescued so far.

According to reports, 2 persons are still missing while one girl has been declared dead.

41 personnel including 9 deep divers of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) of Jorhat, Golaghat, Garmur (Majuli) and Bokakhat are conducting search operation with 7 rescue boats.

167 personnel of 1 st Bn. NDRF team stationed at Jorhat and 12th Bn. NDRF team from Sivasagar, Dhemaji and Itanagar are conducting search operation with 24 rescue boats. NDRF deployed 30 deep divers.

