Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Visits Majuli, Assures Bridge in 4 Years

Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday visited Majuli to take stock of the ferry tragedy that took place on Wednesday evening. The union minister assured that the people of Majuli will get the bridge within 4 years.

Having a detailed discussion with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sonowal said that the Jorhat and Majuli administration has taken immediate measures. “We want to make sure that this kind of incident does not take place in the future,” added Sonowal.

He also thanked CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for taking appropriate measures to tackle the issue.

Sarbananda Sonowal also paid tribute to Parimita Das who lost her life in the ferry accident. “If the bridge would have been constructed, this kind of incident would not have taken place. Search operation for the two persons is still continued by the SDRF and NDRF team,” he added.

He further stated that the process of construction of the bridge was started way back in 2015. “I won’t do politics with the people of Majuli. I will work diligently and responsibly for the people of Majuli wherever I stay,” Sonowal stated.

He further said that many political parties and organizations have taken advantage of the incident adding that it is not the time to do politics but it needed a permanent solution.

