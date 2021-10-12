NationalTop Stories

UP Violence: Ashish Mishra Taken To Crime Branch Office For Interrogation

By Pratidin Bureau

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday took Minister of State Home Ajay Mishra‘s son Ashish to the Crime Branch office for interrogation in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, a day after a court sent him to three-day police custody.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Chintaram on Monday had granted three-day police remand, with the condition that Ashish Mishra would not be harassed and his lawyer would remain present during interrogation.

As per reports from PTI, he was arrested on Saturday night in connection with the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

Senior prosecution officer (SPO) SP Yadav had told reporters that the police had demanded a 14-day remand of Ashish, but got a three-day remand beginning October 12 and it will end on October 15,

The senior police officer further said that Ashish Mishra was questioned for 12 hours in the Crime Branch office on Saturday before his arrest. Now the Special Investigation Team, set up by the state government to probe the case, will interrogate him about the incident.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around the police line, he added.

Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit on October 3.

