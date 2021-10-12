NationalTop Stories

UP Violence: Priyanka Gandhi To Pay Her Last Tributes To Deceased Farmers

By Pratidin Bureau

The ‘antim ardas’ or the last rites of the farmers killed in the violence of Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 will be conducted today, Tuesday in Tikonia where Indian National Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be present.

In view of the occasion, the security has been tightened and heightened in the area. Farmers from Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana and other parts of Uttar Pradesh have been coming to the district to pay their last tribute to the departed farmers’ souls.

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, who is accused of killing the farmers by mowing them down in an SUV, is in three-day police custody currently after the massive protest all over the country for his arrest.

Related News

Delhi: Pakistani Terrorists Arrested, AK-47, Hand Grenade…

Amid Rise In Civilian Killings, NIA Raids 18 Locations…

Mundra Port Drugs Seizure: Raids at NCR by NIA

Centre Orders NTPC and DVC to Boost Power Supply to Delhi

In court Monday, the UP Police’s Special Investigation Team sought custody of Ashish for 14 days. They claimed he was “not cooperating with the probe.”

On October 3, a convoy of three vehicles drove through a crowd of protesting farmers in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri. Four farmers were killed in the incident, while four others, including the Minister’s driver, two BJP workers and a journalist, died in subsequent protests.

Also Read: CBDT Extends Last Date for Filing ITR Till December 31

You might also like
National

Six crore fake beneficiaries weed out: PM Modi

National

Farmers Protest: Thousands Headed to Delhi

Assam

Assam: 3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tezpur

Assam

Assam Rifles Seizes 97.50 lakh Worth Foreign Cigarettes

Pratidin Exclusive

Railway jobs not to be reserved for the locals

National

Govt announces amendments in pension rules