UP Violence: Priyanka Gandhi To Pay Her Last Tributes To Deceased Farmers

The ‘antim ardas’ or the last rites of the farmers killed in the violence of Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 will be conducted today, Tuesday in Tikonia where Indian National Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be present.

In view of the occasion, the security has been tightened and heightened in the area. Farmers from Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana and other parts of Uttar Pradesh have been coming to the district to pay their last tribute to the departed farmers’ souls.

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, who is accused of killing the farmers by mowing them down in an SUV, is in three-day police custody currently after the massive protest all over the country for his arrest.

In court Monday, the UP Police’s Special Investigation Team sought custody of Ashish for 14 days. They claimed he was “not cooperating with the probe.”

On October 3, a convoy of three vehicles drove through a crowd of protesting farmers in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri. Four farmers were killed in the incident, while four others, including the Minister’s driver, two BJP workers and a journalist, died in subsequent protests.

Also Read: CBDT Extends Last Date for Filing ITR Till December 31