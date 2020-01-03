US-Iran tensions: India calls for restraint

India on Friday called for restraint as tension between the US and Iran has increased after a US strike killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi Paramilitary Chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis outside Baghdad airport.

India said that the increase in tensions between both nations has alarmed the world and it is vital that the situation does not escalate further. External Affairs Ministry said in a release that peace, stability and security in the region is of utmost importance. Noting the killing of a senior Iranian leader by the US, Ministry said India has consistently advocated restraint and continues to do so.

Meanwhile, oil prices soared more than two percent following news that the US had killed a top Iranian General, fanning fresh fears of a conflict in the crude-rich region.