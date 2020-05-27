US ready to mediate India-China border dispute

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered to mediate between India and China to de-escalate simmering border tension between the two states that his country is “willing to arbitrate their raging dispute”.

“We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing, and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute,” he said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level security meet to discuss ongoing border dispute with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.