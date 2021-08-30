NationalTop Stories

Uttarakhand: Heavy Rain Collapses 3 Houses, 2 Killed, Several Missing

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

An official said on Monday, two people were killed and several others went missing after three houses collapsed in a village following heavy rains in Dharchula sub-division of the district in Uttarakhand.

According to Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan, the incident occurred in Jumma village late on Sunday night.

Two bodies were recovered and a search operation was underway for those still missing, he added.

Related News

TMC Leader Saugata Roy Calls CM Himanta Biswa Sarma A…

Discus Thrower Yogesh Kathuniya Clinches Silver Medal At…

Avani Lekhara Clinches Gold As The First Indian Woman…

Mamata Banerjee Will Get Red Carpet Welcome In Assam: CM…

“We are holding an emergency meeting on how to tackle the situation. More information will be available after the meeting,” the district magistrate said on Monday. 

Also Read: Taliban Suffers Heavy Loss After Counterattacks From Afghan Resistance

You might also like
Sports

NEUFC takes on Kerala Blasters today; hopes to register first home win in the season

National

UP CM Yogi Adityanath at BSE for listing bond of LMC

World

US Polls: Joe Biden Inches Close To Victory

Assam

Assam: Ranji Trophy Cricketer Now Sells “Daal Puri”

Assam

Dibrugarh: ABVP Takes Out Protest Rally Against AASU

Assam

CM Sonowal, Himanta turn pall-bearers for martyr Basumatary