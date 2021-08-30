Uttarakhand: Heavy Rain Collapses 3 Houses, 2 Killed, Several Missing

An official said on Monday, two people were killed and several others went missing after three houses collapsed in a village following heavy rains in Dharchula sub-division of the district in Uttarakhand.

According to Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan, the incident occurred in Jumma village late on Sunday night.

Two bodies were recovered and a search operation was underway for those still missing, he added.

“We are holding an emergency meeting on how to tackle the situation. More information will be available after the meeting,” the district magistrate said on Monday.

Also Read: Taliban Suffers Heavy Loss After Counterattacks From Afghan Resistance