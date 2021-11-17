Uttarakhand 2017 Kidney Racket Accused Arrested From Guwahati

A man accused of alleged involvement in an inter-state organ transplant racket bust in 2017 in Uttarakhand has been arrested from Guwahati.

The accused Akshay Raut was nabbed on November 14 has been sent to a five-day transit remand in Dehradun, a PTI report stated on Wednesday.

Raut has been on a run since 2017 and was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000. Raut has been identified as the son of racket kingpin Amit Raut. Notably, Amit Raut is among the 17 accused who have already been arrested in the kidney transplant case.

The PTI report mentioned that Raut has been working in different hospitals with fake identities across numerous cities. The racket in which kidneys of poor people were extracted after offering them money flourished at Gangotri charitable hospital at Lal Tappar in Dehradun district in Uttarakhand till 2017, the report added.