Vaccination for 12-14 Years to Begin from March: NTAGI

India to begin vaccination of 12-14-year-olds by March this year, informed National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

India started its vaccination drive against Covid-19 on January 16 of last year. The country has since administered 157 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on December 25 that the country will begin vaccinating teenagers in the 15-18 age group starting January 3.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet on Sunday said over 3.5 crore teens in the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines.

At present, two Covid-19 vaccines have the central government’s approval for young adults (12 and above) – Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D.

Meanwhile, healthcare and frontline workers across the country are being administered a ‘precautionary dose’ (booster dose) of Covid-19 vaccines.

Those aged 60 and above with comorbidities are also eligible to receive a ‘precautionary dose’.

The central government, in an affidavit before the Supreme Court, has said: “The Covid-19 vaccination is for larger public interest in light of the ongoing pandemic situation.

“It is duly advertised, advised and communicated through various modes of media that all citizens should get vaccinated,” the affidavit goes on to say.

