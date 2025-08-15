Balanced and Not Biased

“One of the penalties of refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors” is a quote often attributed to the Greek philosopher Plato. The quote is used to motivate people to take part in politics through means such as voting, campaigning, donating, petitioning and protesting. However it is only informed participation that can contribute to a healthier and vibrant democracy.

Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy. It ensures that citizens can choose leaders and policymakers who will make decisions on their behalf. It is a powerful tool that citizens can use to protect themselves against autocracy and strengthen democracy by electing leaders who prioritize the well-being of all citizens. However often citizens are found to be confused in selecting the best candidate and having a misconception that just one vote in a sea of millions cannot make a difference. Adding to this, is the increase in the number of legislators defecting to opposite parties having totally different ideology. This may lead to citizens not participating in the electoral process and thereby causing a negative impact on the health of the democracy as democracy is all about giving people, power over their government.

Presently the word “Politician” has acquired negative connotations with most citizens viewing politicians as selfish, manipulative and insensitive. This is not a surprise but an anticipated view, as most politicians in our country lack accountability, integrity and transparency. They are often seen abusing their position and indulging in manipulation and corruption. Broken electoral promises lead to mistrust and trust is particularly important in a representative democracy such as ours. Politicians, especially, those in power needs statesmanship. They need to see beyond the moment and stand up for what is fair without ifs or buts, even though it means losing a powerful ministerial post or even an election. A politician should be motivated by compassion, guided by reason and experience and lead by example. Unfortunately very few politicians around the world have delivered quality by engaging in politics driven by courage, authenticity, empathy and the ‘Power of Ideas'. Since politicians are the decision makers of the country, they need to have exceptional qualities that distinguish them from the ordinary citizens. It can be said that what ideology is to the party, personality is to the politician and it is certainly correct to conclude that honesty is the most positive personality trait. Citizens need to elect representatives who have accountability and vision instead of blame-shifters and yellow-bellies. Citizens should realize that it is worth investing time to find out which candidate is most closely aligned to the above qualities. It is a fact that effective political leadership is important for good governance to be built and sustained so that the country can develop. Hence not voting can have detrimental effects on each and every citizen and on the country’s future.

Politicians are aware of current and future challenges but most of them give priority to personal gains and react only to issues that have political salience. Politicians implement policies which do not directly impact them, rather the policies affect the common man. Collapsing roads, cities flooded after a short episode of rain, high inflation, massive unemployment, religious intolerance, air pollution, water scarcity, inadequate public transport, bad civic sense, corruption and child malnourishment are the real issues but it is for the citizens to hold the politicians accountable and make them suffer electoral loss for ignoring the real issues affecting citizens’ lives. The young are distracted from real issues by unnecessary glorification of film stars, cricketers, politicians and the ultra-rich. A lot of young people are often around adults who don’t consume news. They stay in homes where there is barely any interest in current affairs and are taught by teachers who fail to inspire critical thinking. Many are ignorant of the structure and functioning of the Indian legislature. Voter opinions have considerable influence over many policy decisions and political ignorance makes them vulnerable to manipulation by politicians, activists and interest groups.

Not caring about politics and politicians may sound reasonable since politics is contentious but being apolitical is a privilege not affordable to many. Apolitical persons know that their lives won’t be seriously affected by the whims of politicians. They find the status quo to work fine for them and indirectly support the people in power.Youngsters in particular are seen believing that being apolitical is cool. They need to realize that only active participation in politics can ensure a vibrant and inclusive democracy. They are the future of the country and government policies should include their views as also reflect their needs. A good politician governs for the next generation and not for the next election.

In elections the voters are on trial as to their capability to select the best candidate. Voters need to be informed and currently information about a candidate is more accessible than ever both online and in print. Accomplishments and failures of politicians outside politics can be overwhelmingly guiding. Analyzing their writings and oratory may help citizens to assess their thought processes. However, finding reliable and nonpartisan information may need some effort and the voter should go the extra mile as a vote based on wrong information may cause harm. Citizens need to commit to a healthier information diet. Voters may have personal dislike for candidates, but they need to realize that candidates represent political ideologies and the vote is actually for that ideology and the promises in the manifesto. The choice is not always between good and bad but often between two bads and the citizen should then go for the least bad option against the worst option. As far as defections are concerned, only voters can put a stop and ensure value-based politics by making it impossible for defectors to get reelected. By not voting, citizens lose the moral right to criticize the government policies and fail in upholding the duty of common pursuit. High voter turnout is a sign of public participation and faith in the electoral process giving it legitimacy.

“Satyameva Jayate” meaning “Truth alone triumphs” is the national motto of India. But honesty is not the sole responsibility of politicians. Citizens must play their part as well. Veracious politicians are more likely to take root in a society distinguished by a culture of solidarity, tolerance, scientific temper and egalitarianism.

Any political leader who calls for compassion in politics at a time when the values of empathy and forgiveness have begun to symbolize weakness rather than courage should be supported. Politicians who believe in directly approaching the affected people and engaging in dialogue so that solutions can be found need to be elected to power. They should be key advocates for justice and strong institutions. Qualities like decency, compassion, ideological conviction and uncompromising commitment to truth can ensure a good political leader. He should be persistent, on-point and unwavering. During times of doublespeak, half-truth, spin and propaganda, let us the citizens elect representatives who can practice a new kind of politics-politics of truth and fairness. The citizens need to be balanced and not biased to be able to think critically andsucceed in assessing the real issues on which elections need to be fought and elect only politicians who have character, competence and capability.

