Developing Andaman & Nicobar With Necessary Precaution

On the other hand, Nicobar islands in the southern part give shelter to two tribes namely Nicobarese and Shompen, who might have arrived in the islands several thousand years ago from the Malay-Burma coast. Nicobarese (they are around one thousand in number) maintain contact with the outsiders and many of them are now converted to Christianity. However, Shompen are still a relatively isolated tribe surviving on hunting local wildlife and also harvesting plants. Many believe that they can both survive and thrive, if their lands and resources are secure.