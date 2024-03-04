Ending Myanmar Junta’s Harassment to Civilians

Myanmar’s future should be defined by the will of its people and not by any misguided initiatives. The local people have showcased their aspirations and determination to end the military’s decades-long violence. They also dream of a nation where people of diverse backgrounds can co-exist with equal rights and dignity.

The National Unity Government, an interim government formed by the elected lawmakers who were not allowed to function, seemingly holds the public mandate to work with ethnic councils and various resistance organizations for establishing a genuine federal democracy in Myanmar. It’s now clear that the international community (also New Delhi) should not fall prey to the junta’s desperate grasp at legitimacy that would prolong Myanmar’s multi-faceted crisis on the ground. Probably, time has come for global leaders to denounce the junta’s sham election plans and support the Myanmarese in their pursuit of a genuine federal democracy and sustainable peace.