Equitable Human Progress In Harmony With Ecology Need Of The Hour

Earlier addressing the inaugural session, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat insisted on conserving the environment, culture and ancient faiths for the benefit of the human race. Bhagwat noted that many theories and isms came up from individualism which didn’t consider society important to communism that considered society as supreme, but with no space for individual bliss and social peace. All theories necessarily focused on material prosperity, he stated, adding that religions evolved to find out solutions also failed. He also pointed out that the United Nations in 1951 talked about scrapping of ancient philosophies and disintegration of ancient social institutions for economic progress but in 2013, the same UN admitted that integration of culture into development policies was necessary for a sustainable global development.