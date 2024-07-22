Help Stop Killing Spree In Bangladesh: Prof Yunus

“I urgently call on world leaders to do everything within their powers to end the violence against those who are exercising their rights to protest. The internet and telephone services have been restricted and so it is unlikely that my fellow citizens will hear this appeal soon or be able to take their own initiatives. I urge the people of goodwill around the world to add their voices to my call to end this carnage, so that we can get back to our mission to build a self-reliant, democratic, and peaceful Bangladesh,” concluded the octogenarian banker turned social thinker Prof Yunus.