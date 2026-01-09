A Circle Completed—of Service, Gratitude, and Legacy Through Our Marriage

I am the great-grandson of Rai Sahib Jagat Chandra Goswami, the younger brother of Pandit Hemchandra Goswami. It fills me with immense pride to have been born into a family that has contributed so meaningfully to our motherland, Assam.

Advertisment

I would like to share a thought that, for me, reflects how life has come full circle through our marriage.

I am married to the granddaughter of Bhaxar Oja Hemchandra Baruah, the creator of Hemkosh, the first comprehensive Assamese dictionary. Ours was an arranged marriage, and when his son, Late Debananda Baruah, along with my father-in-law Jayanta Baruah, came to our home, Koka Debananda Baruah shared a deeply moving thought.

He said that there could be no greater Kanyadaan—daan, meaning an offering, than offering his granddaughter to the Goswami family, as a way of returning the favour for Hemchandra Baruah’s monumental contribution to the Assamese language through Hemkosh.

That moment, to me, beautifully symbolised a circle completed—of service, gratitude, and legacy.

I feel immensely privileged not only to be born into such a lineage but also to be married into one that has contributed so profoundly to our language and culture.

I would also like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Nabo Goswami da for steadfastly carrying forward this great legacy through his tireless cultural and social work.

Also Read: The Eternal Flame of Lachit Borphukan: Why Every Assamese Must Carry His Vision Forward