India’s Largest Minority Deserves Better Politics

Ahmed has carved out a unique location to address this question. I first noticed it in the odd trinity of photographs in his office at the CSDS: The Holy Kaaba, Mahatma Gandhi and Che Guevara. These represent the three radically different ideological perspectives that he seeks to integrate. He is a devout Muslim who says five prayers a day and keeps all the rojas during the Holy Ramzan. At the same time, he is a revolutionary, inspired by Marxism and committed to the ideas of equality and social justice in all realms of life. And if this combination was not enough, he believes in the Gandhian idea of sarv dharma sambhav and his brand of non-violent politics of satyagraha.