Is There Hindu Uprising In Bangladesh?

Commonly depicted picture of Bangladesh, where the Hindu and other religious minorities often face persecution by the majority Muslims, recently contradicted by some public rallies organized in Dhaka and Chittagong. As the South Asian nation was reeling under visible political turmoil since July, at least four massive protest demonstrations took place in the country. The most recent one was on 13 September 2024, where thousands of agitators blocked the Shahbag intersection of Dhaka to raise their demand to take swift & concrete actions against the continued attacks on minorities and their sacred places. Representatives from Sanatani Adikhar Andolan, a coalition of Hindu organizations like Hindu Jagaran Mancha, National Hindu Forum, Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance, etc criticized the government in Dhaka for failing to address their demands. They submitted an eight-point charter of demands including a fair probe into each and every incident of attacks on Hindu families and properties with an aim to punish the perpetrators under the law. Moreover, their compensation and rehabilitation, formation of a minority commission and ministry, reservation of seats in national assembly, etc are also in the list of demands. They made it clear that they are legitimate citizens of Bangladesh and must not be termed as outsiders or agents of Bharat. They will never leave Bangladesh as it’s their native place, asserted the demonstrators, adding that the authorities must therefore ensure security for them.