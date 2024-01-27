Looking Back to Evaluate Assam Govt's Year of Progress and Development

Like 2022, the past year also witnessed a series of incidents relating to recovery of illegal drugs and arrest of traffickers from various parts of Assam. For records, the State agencies confiscated narcotics worth Rs 718 crore in 2023 which comprise heroin, methamphetamine tablets, opium, ganja, cough syrup, etc. No less than 4,719 drug peddlers were arrested by the State police personnel. The government agencies in February and October launched the crackdown operations against the menace of child marriages and arrested nearly 5,000 people, most of whom are still fighting legal battles in various local courts.

During his address at 77th Independence Day celebration in Guwahati, Sarma committed to eradicate the social menace by 2026. Defying the outcry of various opposition leaders, he argued that the campaign against the illegal practice should continue in Assam. Now the government plans to ban the practice of polygamy by placing a bill in the legislative assembly session scheduled for February 2024. Sarma asserted that after targeting the child marriage menace, Assam has slowly improved in the statistics of maternal mortality and infant deaths. The continued arrest of government officials including administrative and police personnel against corruption charges has amused the common people. Sarma himself revealed that the law enforcement agencies have apprehended over 125 government employees in his tenure.