Mourning the Demise of Scribes in Corona Disaster

Needless to mention that along with the casualties, the pandemic also crushed the mainstream media to a large extent. In fact, the newspaper industry is struggling to survive with the emergence of internet empowered digital (social) media in addition to the corona crisis. Relentless corruption in the offices of many proprietors and editors, less promotional activities among reporters, a visibly low space dedicated to the readers for interaction etc have almost ruined the profession. Now a large number of print media owners start shifting to digital space (from publishing physical newspapers) and close down their editions in different localities. Cutting salaries and even lay-off media employees citing the shrinkage of advertisement revenues since the pandemic hit the country still go on. The Union government in New Delhi disposed of a compensation package of Rupees five lakh to hundreds of media corona victim-families across the country in a phased manner. Some State governments (like Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Telangana, etc) have also extended financial support to their victim-families. But the bitter truth remains that no journalist based in the region has been compensated by the concerned State governments till date, reasons best known to them only. Should not it be a matter of concern for the regional media fraternity!