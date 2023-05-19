My Days As A Sports Journalist

Medhi Sir believed that I would produce at least one full-length movie (I was known as a ‘famous director’ without any film). But till then Medhi Sir advised me to work in a newspaper and asked me to approach Chandra Prasad Saikia (then editor of the newly launched Assamese daily Natun Danik) for a job in the news desk. I thought it was a good idea to kill time till I get an engineering job. Medhi Sir perhaps assumed that the experience of working in a newspaper would help me understand the ground reality which should be useful in my personal life (also as a filmmaker in future).

The next day, I left the college hostel (near Sundarbari of Jalukbari locality) by a rickshaw to arrive in Maligaon (then it was allowed), where I stayed for some years in my elder sister’s residence.