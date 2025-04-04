Nepal May Reinstate Monarchy in Kathmandu!

By Nava Thakuria

The ongoing anti-government movements by a large number of Nepalese residents may pose a serious question—whether the South Asian country is on the verge of bringing back its ousted monarchy. Frustration has been mounting among ordinary Nepalese over the poor performance of the Left-dominated regime in Kathmandu for nearly two decades. Pro-monarchist rallies and demonstrations continue to attract hundreds of thousands of people, yet these movements appear to lack a central leader or political party guiding them. A spontaneous wave of protests demanding the return of the last king, Gyanendra Shah, to the Narayanhiti Palace and the re-establishment of Nepal as a Hindu Rashtra has gained momentum in the Himalayan nation.

A relatively peaceful country of over 29 million people has recently witnessed a surge in pro-monarchy uprisings. On March 28, 2025, the movement drew international media attention as demonstrators staged a massive protest in Nepal’s capital. The protest eventually turned violent, with agitators targeting on-duty police personnel and commercial buildings, including those belonging to political parties and media organizations. Several establishments were vandalized and even set on fire, along with government vehicles parked in the area. At least three people, including a television journalist, were burned to death, while 128 individuals, including 77 security personnel, sustained injuries.

The deceased journalist was identified as Suresh Rajak (35), a cameraperson associated with Avenues TV. The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) organized nationwide protests, demanding stringent action against those responsible for Rajak’s death. He had been gathering visuals at the scene when he was caught in the violence. Expressing serious concerns over the attacks on multiple media houses during the pro-monarchy movement, the FNJ also urged legal action against the perpetrators and called for better safety and security measures for journalists.

The Geneva-based global media safety and rights body, the Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), also expressed shock over Rajak’s killing and demanded a fair probe into the tragic incident. PEC President Blaise Lempen, while expressing profound grief over Rajak’s untimely demise, urged the government to adequately compensate his bereaved family. He further noted that Rajak was the first journalist killed in Nepal since January 1, 2025, and the 44th journalist killed globally this year so far.

Nepal abolished its monarchy in 2008 and held general elections in November 2022, in which no political party secured a majority in the 275-member House of Representatives. Currently, Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli of the Communist Party of Nepal – United Marxist-Leninist (CPN-UML) leads a coalition government with support from the Nepali Congress. The country's first republican Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal (alias Prachanda) of the Communist Party of Nepal – Maoist Centre, is now in opposition. Both ruling and opposition leaders strongly oppose the restoration of the monarchy.

However, prolonged political instability, rampant corruption, and increasing public hardships have led many Nepalese to believe that all political parties are primarily fighting for personal gains rather than addressing the people's grievances. The ruling and opposition leaders continue to share power in a rotational manner, showing little interest in public welfare. Taking advantage of the situation, the pro-royalist Rastriya Prajatantra Party has denounced all major political entities and has remained persistent in advocating for the return of Gyanendra Shah to the royal palace.

