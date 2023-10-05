Prof Yunus Appears Before Bangladesh ACC in Dhaka

As the country goes to general elections in the next few months, the apprehension of erupting violence continues, as the opposition alliance is still demanding Hasina’s resignation for the sake of a free & fair election in Bangladesh. They are demanding for a neutral caretaker administration in Dhaka to conduct the forthcoming elections, so that the ruling Awami League can not rig the polls. Otherwise, they may boycott the national election, as they did in 2014 and 2018. Hasina has already made it clear that she will not resign, thus paving the way for a series of street protests (often turning violent) by the opposition parties across Bangladesh in the coming days.