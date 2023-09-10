Questioning The Credibility Of Editors Guild of India

The debates began as the EGI released a report on 2 September after it’s three-member fact-finding team visited Manipur from 7 to 10 August to study media coverage of the ongoing conflicts between the majority Meiteis and Kuki-Chin-Zo community that has already snatched away the lives of over 150 individuals, wounded many more residents and also displaced thousands of families as their villages were under attacks since 3 May. The report slammed the internet ban and criticized the State authorities’ partisan role during the conflicts. The EGI observed that local media reporting was slightly inclined to the largely Vaisnavite Meitei community, which constitutes over 50% Manipur population and primarily settles in Imphal Valley (the rest belongs to Kuki and Naga people living in surrounding hills areas).