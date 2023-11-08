Relentless Turmoil In Bangladesh

Khaleda Zia led BNP, which boycotted the 2014 general elections but reluctantly participated in 2018 polls, vows to boycott the electoral exercise if PM Hasina does not resign paving the way for a neutral caretaker government in Dhaka. The combined opposition parties including the largest Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami claim that Hasina and her party workers will rig the polls in her favour as she is seeking the mandate from nearly 120 million Bangladeshi voters for her consecutive fourth five-year term in office. The daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (who led the 1971 freedom movement against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan) Hasina has already stated that neither she will resign nor the Jatiya Sangsad be dissolved prior to the January election. The determined Awami leader disclosed that an election-time government will function during the polls to run the regular affairs without any major policy decisions. The election commission made a public statement that it had no other option except to conduct the election on time as per guidelines of the Bangladesh Constitution. It revealed that the constitution specifies that the polls for Jatiya Sangsad (with 300 elected members) must be organised within 90 days before the end of its full term. The three-months count for the current Parliament began on 1 November and the 12th national election must be conducted and completed by 29 January.