Tackling Guwahati's Urban Flooding: Global Lessons and Local Responsibilities

Guwahati faces an increasingly grim battle against urban flooding. With every passing monsoon, the streets transform into temporary lakes, traffic comes to a standstill and public life grinds to a halt. Despite being nestled between the Brahmaputra and hilly terrains, Guwahati’s flooding problem is more a man-made disaster than a natural one. Encroachments, poor drainage, unplanned construction and disappearing wetlands have made the city a textbook case of urban flood mismanagement.

But all hope is not lost. Around the world, cities vulnerable to similar or even more severe flooding have turned the tide through long-term planning, smart design, and inclusive governance. Global examples from Rotterdam, Seoul, and Tokyo offer vital blueprints for how Guwahati can reshape its relationship with water, if it is willing to think creatively and act collectively - with its citizens playing a central role.

Rotterdam’s Water Squares and Guwahati’s Need for Multi-functional Urban Spaces

Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, lies below sea level and has a long history of battling floods. Instead of merely resisting water, the city has embraced it as a part of its urban fabric. One of its most famous innovations is the ‘water square’—a public space that doubles as a recreational area during dry days and turns into a temporary water retention basin during heavy rains. These spaces reduce the burden on the city’s drainage system and prevent surface water accumulation.

Guwahati, too, can benefit from such a multi-functional approach. Open areas such as school playgrounds, parking lots, or community spaces can be redesigned to serve dual purposes—community recreation zones on regular days and stormwater catchments during rainfall. The city must identify underutilized public spaces in localities like Zoo Road, Uzan Bazar, or Bharalumukh and integrate them into a flood-resilient urban landscape. Moreover, such spaces can serve as educational touchpoints for students and residents to understand how city design and ecology can work together to prevent disasters.

But none of this can happen without citizen cooperation. Local communities must resist the urge to pave over open lands or build illegally on wetlands. Active citizen engagement in preserving urban commons is critical - whether it means organizing neighborhood watch groups for encroachment, working with local municipal bodies, or participating in local development planning.

Seoul’s River Restoration and the Case for Reclaiming Guwahati’s Wetlands

In Seoul, South Korea, a once-buried waterway named Cheonggyecheon was brought back to life through a radical urban renewal project. The government dismantled a congested flyover, excavated the stream, and restored it into a vibrant urban water corridor. Not only did this reduce the city’s flood risk, but it also revived biodiversity, improved air quality, and became a hub of social life.

Guwahati, too, sits on the remnants of a rich aquatic network - beels (wetlands) like Silsako, Borsola, and Deepor Beel, and rivers like the Bharalu and Bahini. Unfortunately, most of these have either been encroached upon or reduced to open drains. Instead of real estate development over these critical natural buffers, the city must now focus on restoring and protecting them. Even smaller wetlands which used to hold enormous amounts of water earlier, have been encroached and paved over to build new infrastructure. An example can be the gradual and systemic encroachments of the wetlands near Rupnagar and Srimantapur.

Restoration must be both ecological and inclusive. Community-led clean-up drives, citizen science initiatives for wetland monitoring, and public pressure on urban authorities can help reverse the damage. The residents of Guwahati must realize that every encroached wetland today is a submerged neighbourhood tomorrow. Campaigns in schools, colleges, and housing societies should spread this awareness with urgency.

Tokyo’s Underground Tunnels and Guwahati’s Need for Structural Investment

Tokyo’s flood control marvel - the G-Cans Project, is a massive network of underground silos and tunnels designed to redirect floodwaters from rivers during typhoons and heavy rains. While building such infrastructure requires enormous investment, it exemplifies the scale of thinking necessary to tackle urban flooding.

For Guwahati, with its growing population and unpredictable rainfall patterns, investments in robust stormwater infrastructure are unavoidable. The existing drainage network is outdated, clogged and poorly maintained. State agencies must undertake comprehensive flood-mapping and construct new stormwater channels in flood-prone localities like Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, and Chandmari, or even divert the water through efficient and swift water drainage systems to reservoirs in the city's outskirts.

Though Guwahati may not be able to replicate Tokyo’s billion-dollar tunnels, it can certainly begin building modular underground tanks beneath roads and markets that temporarily store rainwater and release it gradually. But this, too, cannot be a government-only mission. Citizens must hold authorities accountable for shoddy drainage work and report illegal dumping of plastic and waste in drains, which exacerbates the problem.

The Role of Citizens in a Flood-Resilient Guwahati

Ultimately, any flood-control initiative - no matter how technologically advanced - will fail without the participation of the people. Citizens are not just victims of floods; they are also contributors to the problem and potential agents of its solution. In Guwahati, where solid waste often clogs drainage systems, behavioral change is as important as infrastructure.

Residents must adopt responsible waste disposal practices, engage in community clean-up events, and actively question unauthorized constructions - instead of themselves participating in these activities. Citizen groups can collaborate with local municipal wards to monitor drainage maintenance and even suggest community-designed flood mitigation ideas. Schools and colleges should integrate urban ecology into their curriculum, building a generation of conscious city-dwellers.

Further, the formation of “Local Flood Management Committees”, comprising residents, municipal officials, and engineers, could decentralize preparedness and response. These committees can help in early warning dissemination, evacuation planning, and building community resilience.

Guwahati’s urban flooding is not an unsolvable crisis—it is a test of its imagination, governance, and civic responsibility. The city can choose to continue patching up potholes and unclogging drains every monsoon, or it can learn from Rotterdam’s ingenuity, Seoul’s courage, and Tokyo’s scale to build a more resilient future. The answer lies not only in concrete and tunnels, but in people and policy. If Guwahati’s citizens take ownership of their environment, work with authorities, and respect their natural ecosystems, then perhaps the next generation will remember floods not as disasters, but as turning points in a city’s story. Or else, the citizens continue to hold administration unaccountable and themselves continue aiding with poor civic sense and illegal constructions, they will only be helping the preparation of bigger disasters. The choice is clear and it is clearly ours to make.

