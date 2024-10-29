Tree Felling at Digholipukhuri in the Light of ‘Amrit Brikshya Andolan’

Coming to the question of the new flyover that has sparked the agitation centered on Digholipukhuri, we need to introspect how many people will be benefited by it? The entire stretch from Digholipukhuri to Chandmari houses huge population and many of them may not use the flyover for their daily commotion. One who starts from Digholipukhuri with destination to Noonmati will be a beneficiary, but for one who travels from Digholipukhuri to anywhere before Noonmati, the flyover is of no meaning. Do we know how many vehicles move to Noonmati from Digholipukhuri daily and how many from the same point to anywhere in between? The entire stretch is also one of the business hubs of the city. The existing road is not going to get broadened anyways. I doubt anyone has a real assessment of the benefits, but cutting the trees around Digholipukhuri will be a real loss for sure.