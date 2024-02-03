Unlocking A Sweet Life: Fun And Easy Lifestyle Changes For Diabetes Control

In a world buzzing with activity and sweet temptations, tackling the rising blood sugar levels associated with Type II diabetes can seem like a daunting task. It seems as if in every turn there is an affordable delicacy to savour. The global food processing market size was valued at USD 169.39 Billion in 2022 and is likely to reach USD 301.09 Billion by 2031, whereas the global Fast Food Market Size was valued at USD 980.65 Billion; almost 5 times the size of the global organic food market. This shows, that we as a society has abandoned our traditional food habits and welcomed an unhealthy lifestyle, where food has become more of an entertainment than nourishment. A new study published in Lancet estimates that 101 million people in India - 11.4% of the country's population - are living with diabetes. A survey commissioned by the Health ministry also found that 136 million people - or 15.3% of the people - could be living with pre-diabetes. These are staggering figures that show how grave the situation is, but fear not, because the key to managing this chronic condition might just be a few lifestyle tweaks away! Let's dive into the exciting realm of lifestyle modifications, where healthy choices meet your daily habits.