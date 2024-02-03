We Are What We Eat: Dr Sauvik Barua Unravels Path Diet Plan For Diabetes Prevention

In life, we are not solely defined by our actions but significantly influenced by what we choose to nourish our bodies with. Every bite plays a role in shaping who we are, particularly in the context of preventing diabetes. Our dietary decisions hold the power to strengthen our defences against diabetes or open the door to its potential impact on our lives. Our food becomes a silent guardian, protecting us from the shadows of this health crisis. Through each wholesome meal, we invest in a future where our well-being reflects the love and care we extend to ourselves. We are not just blind, thoughtless consumers of food; as each bite decides about the longevity & beauty our very life. Choose wisely, for we are, quite literally, what we eat.