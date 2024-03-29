When Guwahati Was Projected As Severely Polluted

Responding to queries from this writer, Natasha Ganes of IQAir, stated that the organization collects data from government-operated regulatory monitors, including those monitored by the PCBA, as well as low-cost sensor stations. Any city ranked in the 2023 World Air Quality report, particularly near the top of the list, is always vetted closely by the air quality science team. In Guwahati, only government data was available and was therefore the only data source used in determining the city's annual average PM2.5 concentration, asserted Natasha, adding that IQAir is a politically-neutral organization that tries to empower individuals, organizations and governments to improve air quality.