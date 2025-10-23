When Singapore Police Ask Public to Avoid Speculation Over Zubeen-Death Probe

As the probe over Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death in Singapore on 19 September 2025 continues, a statement from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) stated that they are ‘aware of speculation and false information circulating online’ regarding the circumstances of Zubeen’s death and they need three months to complete the procedures. The SPF is currently investigating the unexplained demise of Assam’s cultural icon at only 53 during a sea- yacht outing in the island nation. Forwarded by the Singapore High Commission in New Delhi, the SPF statement clearly said that the probe continues in accordance with the Singapore’s Coroners Act 2010. However, based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play, added the statement, issued by its public affairs department on 17 October.

Despite the fact that SPF is still in the midst of its investigations, it extended a copy of the autopsy report on 1 October along with SPF’s preliminary findings to the High Commission of India upon their request. They also sought patience and understanding of the parties involved to complete the investigation thoroughly. So the SPF urged the public not to speculate and spread unverified information. Now the question that arises, whom they are mentioning as the public? Are they Singaporeans or non-resident Indians (precisely a few hundred Asomiya families living in Singapore) or the people of Assam, who have been asked not to indulge in speculating and spreading misinformation till the probe is over there. If that’s true, why should we not assume, the SPF simply crossed the limit to direct residents of a different sovereign nation?

On the ground, even after one month of Zubeen’s passing away, thousands of his fans and admirers in Assam continue the 'JusticeForZubeenGarg' mission. Lately a digital campaign for ensuring justice to the prince of melody was launched, where over two millions of social media users joined, raising voices for legal actions against the alleged perpetrators. Even after the Assam government formed a special investigation team of police (which has already arrested seven individuals) and also a judicial commission to monitor the investigation, a large number of people are demanding urgent justice. Earlier, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured that the charge-sheet in the case will be filed within three months. The energetic leader recently met Alice Cheng, the acting Singapore high commissioner in New Delhi and sought cooperation from the Singaporean authorities over the probe. Sarma expects all possible support in this matter as he was assured by the Singaporean diplomat. Even though an autopsy was conducted in Singapore General Hospital before handing over Zubeen’s mortal remains, another post mortem was conducted at Gauhati medical college hospital as a large section of people alleged foul play in Zubeen’s death.

Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi recently visited Guwahati to pay homage to Zubeen after visiting the cremation ground and his residence in Kahilipara locality, where Gandhi met Zubeen’s widow Garima Saikia, ailing father MM Borthakur and others. Accompanied by Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, State assembly’s opposition leader Debabrata Saikia with other party leaders, but Gandhi avoided any political engagements during his brief visit. Later, attending a public memorial, lawmaker Gogoi alleged that CM Sarma was misguiding the investigation to ‘safeguard accused’ in the sensational case. Claiming that the probe is not heading in the right direction, legislator Saikia has sent a letter to Singapore premier Lawrence Wong demanding a transparent and coroner’s inquiry into the artiste's death.

Lately, even a hardliner armed group leader pondered why the people of Assam did not prevent Zubeen from adopting an undisciplined lifestyle and now making hue & cry for instant justice. Paresh Barua, who leads the ULFA (Independent), also added that after the singer’s death many have entered into the space for selfish interest. Talking to a television reporter from an undisclosed location, he exclaimed that a large number of people are now pretending to be hardcore Zubeen fans but they did not ask him to take care of his health so that Assam can get more contributions from Zubeen. Asserting that he loved Zubeen and hence advised in different occasions, Barua asked everyone to understand the complication as Zubeen died in a country, where everything is transparent, and the Singapore police are also probing the sensational case. Somewhere, did the banned outfit leader spoke sense when many under the sky remained adamant in their demand to hang the culprits without following any legal procedures?