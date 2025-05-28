When The Phoenix Rises (Part 2)

Digital vs. Celluloid Film:

The transition from analogue to digital production in the late 20th century marked another turning point. Digital cameras offered lower costs, more flexibility, and faster workflows. For many, especially independent filmmakers, digital was a dream come true. But for purists, it was seen as a grave threat to the "soul" of cinema.

Directors like Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino and Paul Thomas Anderson argued that digital images lacked the texture, depth, and warmth of celluloid. Cinematographers feared that the craft of lighting and exposure would be lost in the pursuit of convenience. Film schools grappled with the implications: should students still learn to shoot on film, or embrace the future?

Yet once again, the supposed replacement became a partner. Today, digital is the standard for most productions, especially in television and streaming. But celluloid has not vanished. Major directors still choose to shoot on film for its aesthetic qualities. Moreover, the digital revolution enabled a wave of global filmmaking. Filmmakers in resource-constrained environments could finally produce feature-length films on small budgets, leveling the playing field.

Video Games: The Better Narrative Art?

Video games emerged as a formidable storytelling medium in the late 20th century, but by the 2000s, their narrative complexity and emotional depth had begun to rival cinema. Games like The Last of Us, Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption 2 offered layered characters, moral dilemmas and cinematic presentation - above all, the ability of the viewer to immerse themselves fully into the medium. This sparked debates about whether games would replace the art of cinema become the dominant form of visual storytelling, especially for younger generations.

Filmmakers feared that interactivity would erode attention spans and devalue passive narrative experiences like film. If audiences could control characters and outcomes, would they still appreciate traditional storytelling where everything is predetermined?

Instead of a zero-sum rivalry, games and films have developed a fertile dialogue. Video games now employ film directors, screenwriters, and actors. Motion-capture technology brings performances to life with cinematic nuance.

Moreover, transmedia collaborations have thrived. The Last of Us became an acclaimed HBO series. Games like Cyberpunk 2077 collaborated with filmmakers and actors to enhance narrative depth. Both forms feed and challenge each other, expanding the very definition of what a story can be.

What does all these stories summarise? Time and again, the conventional art form has faced perceived threats from evolving technologies, with AI being no exception. However, human intellect and the very notion of survival instinct has ensured that the soul doesn't get lost and art doesn't face extinction. We can surely hope for the same about the debate around AI generative tools replacing human touch. Already Academy Award nominated films like “The Brutalist” have well displayed that AI can be seamlessly integrated into the art of filmmaking without harming the output, instead enhancing it. May Google Veo 3 become an excellent addition to the same belief, instead of turning out to be a Frankenstein - fingers crossed!

