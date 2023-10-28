Where Motherland is Worshiped As A Deity

The abundant love, affection and commitment for the nation was also reflected in a recently concluded cultural extravaganza in Guwahati. The five-day spiritual festivity of Bharat Mata Pujan 2023 kick-started on 19 October. Thousands of cultural personalities, art connoisseurs and nationalist residents assembled at the venue, where the motherland was projected as a deity with various attractive programs. Organised under the aegis of Pragnya, the annual festival was inaugurated by Sattriya dance exponent Jatin Goswami by lighting the sacred lamp in presence of Taren Boro (former president of Bodo Sahitya Sabha), Jitul Sonowal (president of Pragnya) and Manmath Barua (president of Bharat Mata Pujan committee).