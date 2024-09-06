Why Assam Police Cannot Track High-Profile Fugitives: A Crisis of Incompetence and Complicity?

Mrinal Talukdar
Assam's law enforcement agencies are under increasing scrutiny as high-profile criminals involved in massive corruption and heinous crimes continue to evade justice.
Despite initial bursts of investigation, many high-profile cases go cold, leaving the public to question whether the police are incompetent, complicit, or simply lack the resources to follow through. From corruption scandals to violent crimes, Assam Police’s failure to apprehend key fugitives has become a concerning pattern.
Here’s a closer look at six significant cases where Assam Police have fallen short:
1. Rajib Paul (Brother of Rakesh Paul): APSC Scam Fugitive Since 2016
Rajib Paul, deeply involved in the notorious APSC cash-for-job scam, has been on the run since 2016. Despite leads that suggest he may be hiding in Nepal, Assam Police has yet to capture him. As the brother of Rakesh Paul, the former APSC Chairman, Rajib’s case should have received more focused attention, especially considering the magnitude of the corruption involved. The investigation, which initially rocked Assam’s civil services, has since lost momentum. Rajib’s prolonged freedom reflects Assam Police’s inability to handle sensitive, high-profile corruption cases effectively.
2. Mridupaban Neog: Financial Scammer on the Run Since 2022
Mridupaban Neog is a conman who has successfully evaded capture since 2022. Known for impersonating a senior government official, Neog scammed several people, including defrauding a car dealer of ₹31 lakhs. A raid on his home led to the recovery of incriminating documents, but Neog slipped through the police’s grasp. His ability to evade arrest despite a concrete lead reveals Assam Police’s shortcomings in handling financial crimes, as their efforts to apprehend white-collar criminals often lack the coordination and urgency necessary to bring them to justice.
3. Dipankar Barman: The Face of a ₹7,000 Crore Financial Fraud
Dipankar Barman orchestrated one of India’s largest financial frauds, defrauding investors of ₹7,000 crore through his firm, DB Stock Broking. The scam affected clients not just in Assam but also in Australia. Despite the magnitude of the fraud, Barman fled, and Assam Police’s efforts to track him have been minimal. While some of his associates have been arrested, Barman’s escape stands as a symbol of Assam Police’s failure to manage large-scale, cross-border financial crimes, further eroding public trust in law enforcement.
4. Sunil Gogoi: Jal Jeevan Mission Contractor Missing Since June 2024
Sunil Gogoi, a contractor with the Jal Jeevan Mission in Dhemaji, disappeared in June 2024 following his involvement in a contract scam. Assam Police claim they have traced his movements across states, but frequent changes to his mobile numbers have complicated the investigation. Despite efforts from the CID, Gogoi remains at large. This case reveals Assam Police’s technological gaps in tracking fugitives and raises concerns about their preparedness in dealing with sophisticated evasion tactics.
5. Dhing Rape Case Suspects: Absconding After Brutal Crime in August 2024
In a brutal incident, a 14-year-old girl was gang-raped in Dhing, Nagaon in August 2024. While one suspect was apprehended, two others remain absconding. Even with direct intervention from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Police has failed to capture the remaining perpetrators. This case sparked statewide protests, with the public demanding accountability. Yet, the police’s inability to swiftly bring all the suspects to justice demonstrates significant gaps in handling sensitive crimes, particularly those involving gender-based violence.
6. Sumi and Tarkik Bora: Partners in Financial Fraud Missing Since 2024
Sumi and Tarkik Bora, key figures in an online trading scam, have been missing for the past three days 2024. Their accomplice was arrested, but the couple fled, further demonstrating Assam Police’s sluggishness in apprehending financial criminals. The delay in capturing them highlights deep flaws in Assam's law enforcement capabilities, as criminals continue to exploit systemic inefficiencies and escape justice with ease.
A Pattern of Incompetence or Complicity?
The repeated inability of Assam Police to track high-profile criminals over extended periods raises troubling questions about their intentions and effectiveness.
Whether it’s incompetence, lack of resources, or outright complicity, the public is left frustrated by the police’s failure to deliver justice. Assam Police’s initial investigations often spark hope, but when these cases fade into obscurity, criminals are left to roam free, and public trust erodes.
Urgent reforms are necessary to restore faith in Assam’s law enforcement, from investing in technology to improving cross-border collaboration. Without such measures, the cycle of fugitives escaping the law will continue unabated.