Why Assam’s Per Capita Income Gap Must Be Treated as an Economic Emergency

Assam’s recent growth numbers, hovering between 8.6% and 19.1% have generated optimism and political applause. Yet these topline figures mask a stubborn and uncomfortable truth: the state’s Per Capita Income (PCI) remains among the lowest in India. And PCI, not headline GDP, is what determines how prosperous ordinary citizens actually feel.

The disparity is stark. Telangana’s PCI is roughly ₹3.83 lakh, Tamil Nadu’s around ₹3.5 lakh, Karnataka’s nearly ₹3.31 lakh, while the national average is estimated at ₹1.72 lakh. In comparison, Assam’s PCI based on the figure cited in the government report you referenced is just over ₹10,000, though this reflects a narrower accounting method. Even adjusting for different data series, Assam remains dramatically behind. The message is unmistakable: individual prosperity in the state has not kept pace with macroeconomic expansion.

A Legacy of Low Productivity

Income gaps of this magnitude do not emerge overnight. They are rooted in decades of structural limitations. Assam continues to depend on sectors that contribute relatively little to value addition: low-output agriculture, limited agro-processing, and resource extraction where a significant share of profits flows out of the state. Tea, oil, and gas dominate, but their wealth-generating potential has historically remained constrained by external ownership and limited downstream diversification.

High-performing states, by contrast, have spent the last 20 years building ecosystems that create high-value employment. Tamil Nadu has a formidable manufacturing base spanning automobiles, electronics, and textiles. Karnataka’s tech and innovation economy attracts global investment and talent. Telangana has built a modern services hub in Hyderabad that rivals Bengaluru in dynamism. Assam does not yet have comparable engines of productivity.

Human Capital: The Missing Link

The PCI gap also reflects insufficient long-term investment in human capital. Education and skill development remain uneven, with large rural-urban divides and limited industry-aligned skilling pathways. When wages remain low, young people tend to migrate often permanently resulting in the depletion of the very talent pool the state needs to grow its economy.

If Assam aspires to uplift incomes, the focus must shift towards generating high-quality jobs, which require a sustained commitment to better schooling, stronger universities, and technical training institutions that collaborate with industry.

Infrastructure Still Holds Back Growth

Infrastructure is another decisive factor. While national connectivity has advanced, Assam’s internal logistics roads, urban mobility, industrial corridors, and digital infrastructure lag behind other fast-growing states. Transport delays, high logistics costs, and inconsistent power availability suppress productivity and deter investment.

The state sits at the gateway to the Northeast and Southeast Asia. Yet the Act East Policy has not yet translated into the kind of manufacturing and services boom that proximity to new markets should logically deliver. To unlock this potential, the infrastructure deficit must be addressed with urgency and scale.

Fiscal Stress Limits Room for Transformation

The state’s rising debt burden introduces a further constraint. High debt servicing reduces the fiscal room available for transformative investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and innovation ecosystems. Without correcting this imbalance, Assam risks falling into a low-income, high-debt trap, where growth becomes insufficient to finance development priorities.

What Must Change

Bridging the income gap requires a combination of structural reform and strategic prioritisation, not incremental policymaking.

1. Build a diversified industrial base

Assam must move beyond its traditional commodities and actively court investment in electronics assembly, food processing, pharmaceuticals, clean energy components, and logistics services. Special economic clusters backed by reliable power, efficient permits, and skilled talent can catalyse this shift.

2. Pivot to high-productivity services

Tourism, digital services, creative industries, BPOs, fintech, and healthcare can generate well-paying jobs while utilising local strengths. Guwahati, in particular, must position itself as a regional services hub for the Northeast and neighbouring ASEAN markets.

3. Invest aggressively in human capital

The state needs a 10-year education and skills mission that aligns training with industry demand. University reform, vocational training centres, apprenticeship programmes, and partnerships with national institutions must become core economic priorities.

4. Reinvent the agricultural economy

With modern irrigation, post-harvest infrastructure, farmer cooperatives, and crop diversification, agriculture can transition from subsistence to value creation. Assam should lead the Northeast in organic, horticulture, and specialty exports.

5. Strengthen fiscal discipline

Rebalancing expenditure away from subsidies and towards growth-oriented investments is essential. Smart fiscal consolidation without weakening welfare delivery is a prerequisite for long-term economic stability.

From Growth to Prosperity

Assam is not short of potential. What it lacks is the velocity and scale of structural transformation required to lift incomes meaningfully. The state can no longer rely solely on headline GDP growth as a marker of progress. What ultimately matters is whether the average citizen sees higher wages, better opportunities, and improved quality of life.

Assam’s PCI gap is not just a statistic; it is a call to action. If the state can combine disciplined governance with bold economic reforms, the next decade can mark a true turning point, one where growth finally translates into shared prosperity for all.

About the Author

(Anshuman Dutta is a digital transformation professional and a published columnist. Assam is home and home is what he talks about.)

