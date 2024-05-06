IPL 2024: Mumbai's Last Stand vs Hyderabad's Playoff Pursuit!

The struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who are fighting to secure a spot in the Playoffs on May 06 at the Wankhede Stadium. MI, currently at the bottom of the standings after losing all four of their previous matches, are nearly out of contention and will be looking to salvage their campaign. Meanwhile, SRH remains determined as they aim to clinch a Playoff berth.