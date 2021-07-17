NationalTop Stories

Weekend Curfew Underway In Tripura, Extends Day Curfew In 12 Towns

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

The Tripura government has clamped a weekend curfew and extended the existing day curfew in Agartala Municipal Corporation and 11 other towns from July 19 to 23.

The weekend curfew has been in force from today 6 am to 6 am on July 19.

The 11 towns where the Corona day Curfew has been extended are – Ranirbazar, Jirania Nagar, Khowai, Kailashahar, Dharmanagar, Belonia, Kumarghat, Teliamura, Amarpur Nagar, Panisagar Nagar, and Kamalpur Nagar.

The corona day curfew will be in force from 2 pm to 5 am.

“The situation has been reviewed in detail, and it is necessary to extend corona restrictions and weekend curfew in the state,” a notification issued by the Chief Secretary, Kumar Alok, said on Friday.

According to the notification, the corona night curfew (6 pm to 5 am) has been extended across the state from July 19 to July 24.

The Covid-19 curfew in these urban areas was first imposed on May 16 and then extended several times.

The number of active cases stands in the state is 4,188.

