West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee To Meet Sonia Gandhi, and PM Modi In Delhi

To push forward the agenda of opposition unity, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today arrived in New Delhi, with over a dozen Trinamool MPs set to sit on dharna in the national capital.

To protest the violence against their party workers in the BJP-ruled northeastern state Tripura, Trinamool MPs are set to sit on dharna in the national capital. An appointment with Home Minister Amit Shah has also been sought by the MPs.

To discuss central funds for the state and the issue of the expansion of the BSF’s zone of control Mamata Banerjee may meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In their talks, Tripura could also be featured. She will return back to Kolkata on 25th.

Earlier, Trinamool’s Sayani Ghosh, youth leader and actor, was charged with attempted murder for shouting angry slogans from her vehicle while driving past a public meeting by Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Saturday.

Ms Ghosh went to a police station where she was questioned and arrested on Sunday. In that time, the police station was attacked twice by masked men and several Trinamool workers were injured while she was detained. Police had to whisk Mr Ghosh off to safety.

Tripura TMC leader Subol Bhowmik’s home cum party office was also attacked and he was injured in it.

Ahead of the November 25 civic polls, TMC national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Mamata Banerjee, will be in Agartala for a padyatra on Monday.

Meanwhile, In Delhi, all eyes are on whether Mamata Banerjee meets Sonia Gandhi as there was some friction between the two parties. In recent weeks, several Congress leaders joined TMC in Goa and Uttar Pradesh.

