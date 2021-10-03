West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Led TMC Wins All Three Seats

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won all three assembly seats in West Bengal Bypolls on Sunday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC supremo registered a stunning win from Bhabanipur in the by-elections to retain her chair.

According to latest updates, TMC candidate Zakir Hossain has won Jangipur seat by a margin of 92,232 votes and TMC candidate Amirul Islam won by 26,111 VOTES on Samsherganj seat.

Formed in 2011 after delimitation, the Bhabhanipur Constituency has been a stronghold of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) since its inception. Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence falls under this constituency.

Tibrewal had written to the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court seeking preventive measures in connection with possible post-poll violence after results are declared.

Priyanka Tibrewal in the letter has sought strict orders to the Kolkata Police to take all precautionary measures to prevent any kind of violence post declaration of bye-election result.

Priyanka Tibrewal wrote, “Taking the ghastly scenario into reference, I, as a candidate for this by-election, humbly request you give a strict order to all the government enforcement department to take extreme precautionary measures so that no innocent life is lost, no sexual crime is committed, no public is left homeless, no incident of arson is recorded and we live in a peaceful environment come what may be the outcome on the 3rd October, 2021.”

