Wildlife Week Celebrated at Assam State Zoo

Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a new building at Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden. The minister said that the plan of the zoo will be changed within two years.

“The government’s aim is to make the people aware of wildlife. We celebrate wildlife week every year but this time the celebration will be something different due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Suklabaidya while briefing the media at State Zoo during the inauguration of Wildlife Week starting today.

The wildlife week will be celebrated from October 1 to October 7 with different programmes.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will participate in the programme on the last day. The government will also invest Rs. 9.5 crore to develop the zoo.