Wishes Continue To Pour In For India’s Paralympians From Nook And Corner Of The Country

Wishes are pouring in for the Indian contingent of Tokyo Paralympics from various eminent personalities of different fields including the Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces, General Bipin Rawat, Bollywood star John Abraham as well as Arjuna award winner and Olympian Manu Bhaker.

Rawat wished the Paralympians and said, “My dear countrymen, on behalf of the Indian Defence Services, I wish the Indian contingent all the very best for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics 2020.”

“The talent and resolve of team India is a testament to the undying spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie. Such persons with special abilities who have overcome challenges to prove themselves even in the field of sports need special recognition. They have proven that all obstacles can be overcome and there is no defined limit to the human body, mind and spirit. I am confident that the blood and sweat put in by these athletes will show result in the sports arena. The journey and the destination are both equally important and our grateful nation conveys its good wishes for a record breaking Paralympics. Jai Hind,” he added.

John Abraham too extended his wishes to the Paralympians and wrote on his official Instagram handle, “In total awe of the courage, grit, and determination of our Paralympians! They are the #IndiaKeSuperheroes who will be fighting to make our country proud. Let’s back them in their journey towards winning the gold in the Tokyo #Paralympics 2020! Watch them in action LIVE, only on @eurosportin #Cheer4India. “

Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram wished the Paralympian as the games begun on August 24. Anushka took to her IG story and wrote, “Go team India, wishing all the athletes all the best for the Tokyo Paralympics.”

On the other hand, Manu Bhaker said, “I wish all the very best to our Indian Paralympic team for the games. Go for Gold”

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the paralympians.

“Best of luck India! I am sure our #Paralympics contingent will give their best and inspire others,” he tweeted.

The opening ceremony of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 took place on August 24. Five athletes from India participated in the opening ceremony that included high jumper and flag-bearer Tek Chand, discus thrower Vinod Kumar and powerlifters Jaideep and Sakina Khatun.

Two-time Paralympic gold-medallist Devendra Jhajharia participated in the Games, among others.