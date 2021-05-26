World Has Not Seen a Pandemic like COVID-19: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on vaccination process to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Greeting the nation on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, the Prime Minister said that the world has not seen a pandemic like COVID-19 in a century. However, he said that now there is a better understanding in regards to the coronavirus disease which strengthens the strategy to fight.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of “Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations” on Buddha Purnima, the prime minister heaped praise on scientists who have been working hard to develop vaccines against the coronavirus disease. He described vaccines as absolutely important to save lives and defeat coronavirus.

“We have the vaccine which is important to save lives and defeat the pandemic. India is proud of our scientists who have worked on the COVID19 vaccines,” said Narendra Modi.

PM Modi once again thanked the medics across the country who has been working 24X7 to ensure treatment to the COVID patients.

“I once again salute our frontline healthcare workers, doctors, nurses who selflessly risk their lives every day to serve others in need, to those who have suffered and lost their dear ones. I extend condolences,” PM said on the occasion of Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima.

Our planet will not be the same after COVID-19, we will remember events in future as either pre or post-Covid, PM said.

India set a new record with the highest number of Covid tests conducted in the last 24 hours at 22.17 lakh. The country registered 2.08 lakh fresh coronavirus infections and 4,157 deaths. So far, 3.11 lakh people have died of Covid in the country.

India has recorded over 19 lakh Covid cases since May 19. Over 28,000 people have died in the same time period. The daily cases dropped below the 2 lakh-mark on Tuesday for the first time after April 14.

Also Read: West Bengal Declares Black Fungus As Notifiable Disease